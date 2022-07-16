Fellowship Church Hosts Touch-a-Truck Event

The family-friendly event brought people of all ages out to Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — For the first time, Fellowship Church in Luzerne County's Back Mountain hosted a special community event Saturday.

A touch-a-truck event that spanned a large grassy area next to the church on Hildebrandt Road in Dallas Township.

Organizers with the church say the purpose of this event was to show appreciation for area first responders while bringing the community together.