Fellowship Church Hosts Touch-a-Truck Event

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — For the first time, Fellowship Church in Luzerne County's Back Mountain hosted a special community event Saturday.
A touch-a-truck event that spanned a large grassy area next to the church on Hildebrandt Road in Dallas Township.
Organizers with the church say the purpose of this event was to show appreciation for area first responders while bringing the community together.
Families got to explore police cruisers, side-by-side, and fire trucks from different departments in the Back Mountain, siren and k-9 demonstrations, and also get something to eat from a food truck here in Luzerne County