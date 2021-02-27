Feeding families in need in Luzerne County

Members of the Holy Family Parish distributed food baskets to those in need.

LUZERNE, Pa. — There was an effort to feed families in need due to the pandemic in Luzerne County.

Members of the Holy Family Parish in Luzerne distributed food baskets at the church pantry on Saturday afternoon.

The baskets were filled with both fresh and non-perishable food items.

The volunteers have been putting the baskets together each month. They were prepared to feed about seventy-five families on Saturday.

Organizers say they do not turn anyone away.

"We have people from Plymouth, Nanticoke, Pittston, Kingston, Larksville, any community! If you have the need, we're here to give you food," said Carol Cardoni with the Holy Family Food Pantry.