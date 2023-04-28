Federal prison term for threatening Pres. Biden

Robert Vargo was sentenced Friday in federal court for threats against the president, a U.S. representative, and a federal judge.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man charged with threatening the president, a federal judge, and a member of Congress is headed to prison.

Robert Vargo, 26, of Berwick, was sentenced Friday in federal court to 37 months in prison.

Investigators said Vargo mailed a threatening letter last October to U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, threatening to kill him, his family, Pres. Joseph Biden, and U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani.

Rep. Thompson is the chair of the January 6th Select Committee.

Vargo's federal sentence will begin after he finishes serving a three-to-six-year term in state prison for a 2022 escape conviction from the Luzerne County Prison.