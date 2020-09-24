Federal investigation over discarded military ballots in Luzerne County

In its findings, the U.S. Attorney said nine military ballots were recovered.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The U.S. Attorney says a small number of military ballots in Luzerne Count were discarded, prompting a joint investigation into what happened.

The U.S. Attorney's office says it was contacted by the Luzerne County district attorney on Monday about some potential issues involving a small number of mail-in ballots.

Since Monday, the U.S. Attorney's office, the FBI, and the Pennsylvania State Police have focused an investigation at the office of the Luzerne County Board of Elections.

After being contacted by the Luzerne County district attorney on Monday, September 21, about some potential issues with a small number of mail ballots, that joint investigation was launched.

Since then, U.S. Attorney David Freed says the FBI and state police held numerous interviews and found certain physical evidence, saying election officials were cooperative with investigators.

In its findings, the U.S. Attorney said nine military ballots were recovered.

"Some of them can be attributed to specific voters and some cannot. Of the nine ballots that were discarded and then recovered, seven were cast for Presidential Candidate Donald Trump. Two of the discarded ballots had been resealed inside their appropriate envelopes by Luzerne elections staff prior to recovery by the FBI and the contents of those two ballots are unknown."

We have reached out to the U.S. Attorney's office, asking how the ballots were discarded and found and what type of military mail-in ballots they were.

According to the release from the U.S. Attorney's office, its investigation remains ongoing.

We also reached out to Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri. His office says he is preparing a statement.