x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Luzerne County

FBI says Luzerne County woman caught on camera inside Capitol on Jan. 6

Annie Howell of Swoyersville faces a long list of federal charges.
Credit: FBI/WNEP

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Luzerne County woman faces federal charges after she allegedly cheered on rioters as they stormed into the U.S. Capitol in early January and was photographed in a trashed conference room inside the building.

The FBI charged in a newly unsealed affidavit that Annie Howell of Swoyersville had engaged in trespassing, disorderly or disruptive conduct, violent entry, and obstruction of Congress.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for her public defender.

The Justice Department says about 300 people have been charged with federal offenses related to the riot.

Related Articles