Father's day celebration held for veterans in Luzerne County

It was a socially distant but still a special father's day celebration at the VA Medical Center in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Windows were cracked and the music was playing at the VA Medical Center near Wilkes-Barre, all to celebrate dads who served our country.

"I think it's just wonderful that you guys do this for us. We're so appreciative of it," said Derbert Dilworth, a Navy Veteran.

10 different American Legion posts from Luzerne county came out Sunday for a Father's Day parking lot party.

The group visited the residences from the community living center ward, hero's haven and No more soldiers die alone.

While many of them, still can't see their families, organizer Nicole Guest says events like these help show them they're not forgotten.

"It's hard enough that they can't see their families as well, so these parties, like I said it's a little challenging, we're used to being inside but were making do out here," said Nicole Guest, from District 12 Cantine Fund.

"Just knowing that I can bring a little joy, or a smile on one of there faces that means more to me than anything," said Dorene Maloney from Post 815, Wilkes-Barre.

While this year father's day is different than in years past organizers we spoke with say whether they in the parking lot or the building they were just there to show love and support for our veterans.

"They're my superhero dads so it means a lot to me to be here because I love them so much and we miss them and we know they miss us," said a guest.

Newswatch 16 bumped into Brenda Banaszec whose father is a residence in the Heroes Haven wing at the Medical center.

She decorated her car in hopes that she would be able to see her dad.

She's thankful for the nurses, but she misses her dad a lot.

"They've been trying to keep them as safe as possible which I appreciate and the care the nurses are wonderful but it is not the same, you know not being able to see him you and hold his hand and talk to him," said Brenda Banaszec.