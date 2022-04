Kashawn Butler was sentenced Tuesday to 15 to 30 years in prison.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Wilkes-Barre, a father will spend at least 15 years in prison for the death of his baby boy.

Kashawn Butler was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to third degree murder.

It was back in 2012 when police say Butler shook his 3-month-old son.

Butler was just 17 years old at the time.

The baby suffered massive head injuries and died as a result of those injuries, in 2019.