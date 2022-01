The 11-week-old son died in September of 2019.

NESCOPECK, Pa. — A man charged in connection with the death of his infant son plead guilty.

Jeffrey Hutcheson, of Nescopeck, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault and child endangerment.

His 11-week-old son died in September of 2019.

An autopsy showed the baby had broken ribs which Hutcheson admitted to causing.

He now faces 20 years behind bars.