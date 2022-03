The man pleaded guilty in January to felony aggravated assault and felony child endangerment.

NESCOPECK, Pa. — A father from Luzerne County will spend up to 10 years in prison for the death of his infant son.

When Hutchinson brought the 11-week-old to the hospital in September of 2019, an emergency room doctor told police all of the infant's ribs were broken.