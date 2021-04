The father was arrested on April 10.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man is locked up in Luzerne County for child abuse.

Elvis Justiniano of Wilkes-Barre is accused of slapping and hitting the boy so hard that it caused large red welts.

The boy also told police his father would lock him inside a bathroom for days at a time.

The child managed to escape Saturday by climbing out of a second-story window.