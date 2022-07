The 7-month-old girl suffered numerous injuries earlier this year.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A father is accused of abusing his baby in Luzerne County.

Romie Brown, 20, of Hanover Township, is charged with endangerment and aggravated assault.

According to court papers, Brown's 7-month-old daughter suffered fractures to her ribs and arm, and three brain bleeds back in April and May.

Authorities say the injuries were consistent with the child being shaken.

Brown is locked up in Luzerne County.