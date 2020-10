The accident happened along Beade Street in Plymouth around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — One person was killed after they were struck by a car Saturday afternoon in Luzerne County.

Officials say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. along Beade Street in Plymouth.

The road was shut down for over an hour while police investigated.

Police tell Newswatch 16 no criminal charges have been filed against the driver.