Two dead after plane crash in Hanover Township

The crash happened Saturday afternoon along St. Mary's Road in Hanover Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after a plane crash in Hanover Township.

One victim was found dead inside the plane, another victim was found in a backyard up the street in the Liberty Hills neighborhood, according to Police Chief David Lewis.

The single-engine plane went down around 3 p.m. Saturday on the property of Doran's Farm, where families were enjoying hayrides.

The Federal Aviation Administration is on scene investigating, and the National Transportation Safety Board will return in the morning to continue the investigation into the crash.

"I thought it was a joke. I thought that somebody was messing around, but I started getting texts saying, 'Is everything okay?' And that's when I thought something was really wrong, and that's when I called my wife, and she said that she saw the plane go down. She came home, she was able to get their house, and then they closed everything off," said Ron Hummer, Hanover Township.

Officials say there is no word on the identities of the victims yet. Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday morning.