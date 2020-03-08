Fatal hit and run investigation intensifies

A driver hit and killed a construction worker on Interstate 81 worker and then drove away.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are looking for a grey Hyundai Accent with front end damage; they believe it struck and killed Kevin Dendulk Saturday morning.

"They should've sustained heavy damage to the passenger side," said State Police Trooper David Peters. "They should be missing the passenger side mirror, and the window glass on the passenger side should be smashed out."

This memorial now marks the fatal scene; it happened near mile marker 143 while Dendulk was doing construction work.

The 30-year-old from Limerick was prepping the road with markers indicating where to paint new lines.

The driver of the Accent failed to follow the construction pattern.

After hitting Dendulk they continued to drive northbound on Interstate 81.

State Police have honed in on new details about the path of the car.

"We do believe the vehicle came down 924 south," Peters said. "That would be traveling from the direction of Hazleton city toward the industrial park and shortly before that area came down the on-ramp to 81 northbound."

Firefighters who responded to the fatal accident say many drivers who passed by the scene failed to slow down and in fact, some sped up.

They say it's a problem they see all too often.