Fatal crash on I-81 North in Luzerne County

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday evening.

The wreck happened just before 7 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near Drums, near the Interstate 80 interchange.

State police closed down the northbound lanes for about two hours while they investigated.

The highway has since reopened.

Officials have not said how many cars were involved or how many victims there may be.