LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after crashing into a bridge in Luzerne County.

According to the coroner David Wickham, 32, from Shavertown was driving along Route 309 in Forty Fort early last month when he lost control and struck a bridge.

Wickham died at a hospital in Lehigh County on Thursday.