State Police say the wreck happened just before 1:30 a.m. in Hazle Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after an overnight crash in Luzerne County.

State Police say the wreck happened just before 1:30 a.m. in Hazle Township.

Fire officials on scene say one person was thrown from the car and found unresponsive when emergency crews arrived.

The Airport Beltway was down to one lane for about three hours while troopers investigated.