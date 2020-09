Coroner called to the scene of a crash on Interstate 80.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Luzerne County coroner was called to the scene of a crash Thursday afternoon.

The call went out around 3:30 p.m. to the wreck along Interstate 80.

It happened in Sugarloaf Township in the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

The coroner confirms one person is dead.

Traffic is down to one lane.