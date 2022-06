The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday along Main Street in Plymouth.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Luzerne County.

James Mahon, 86, of Plymouth, died at the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on East Main Street in Plymouth around 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the coroner.

There is no word from Plymouth police on any charges that may be filed.