Two dead after crash in Kingston

KINGSTON, Pa. — Police in Kingston say two people are dead after a crash Sunday night on Route 11 also known as Wyoming Avenue in Kingston.

The crash happened near the border of Kingston and Edwardsville, in the 100 block of Wyoming Avenue.

Investigators say a car and a jeep collided on Wyoming Avenue.

Authorities say both people in the car died.

The driver of the jeep rushed to the hospital.

The road in Luzerne County was shut down for hours, reopening just before 11 Sunday night.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.