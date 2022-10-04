Fatal crash on Route 11 in Kingston

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. along Route 11 in the borough.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Police in Kingston tell us that two people are dead following a crash Sunday night on Route 11 also known as Wyoming Avenue in Kingston.

The crash happened near the border of Kingston and Edwardsville, in the 100 block of Wyoming Avenue.

Officials tell us two victims were traveling in the same car when they were struck and killed by another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered traumatic injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Route 11 has now reopened since the crash in Luzerne County