Farmers Market season kicks off with 'beautiful weather'

Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market season is here with the first market opened Thursday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — When mother nature gives you a beautiful day for the opening of the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market, you take full advantage of the day.

Lauren Ferrett of Old Forge said the market is great.

"I've never been here before. I just moved to the area and saw it was opening day. I missed the Farmers Market so decided to come out," Ferret said.

Mr. P's Potato Pancakes' Joe Perugino was on the same page.

"It's fantastic. We've got live music playing, people are buying produce, walking around, having a great day in the beautiful weather," he said.

From freshly squeezed lemonade, flowers, and produce straight from area farms, vendors filled Wilkes-Barre Public Square kicking off the 20-22 Farmers Market season.

"Oh it is great to be back. The winters are long in Pennsylvania, so we are happy to be here. It is a beautiful day," Perugino said.

Brace's Orchard's Logan Brace said he was excited to be back as well.

"It's good to kick off the season with beautiful weather. And there is a great turnout so far," Brace said.

Every year, farms like Brace's Orchard come out to the market, which they said rely on local support, just like many of the other stands.

"There's no creating a new farm once one of these farms goes out. That land is sold by the family for real estate and it doesn't come back. So it is very important to support your local farmers and keep us around because we really appreciate it," Brace said.

The market runs every Thursday through November at Public Square. For more information, click here.