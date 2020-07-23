Farmers have great crop, but lull in business

Despite being busy with customers at the beginning of the pandemic, business for farmers is slowing down at the height of produce season.

FRANKLIN, Franklin Township — There's fruit as far as the eye can see inside the Brace's Orchard store in Franklin Township, but business for the store and the orchard's farmers market, stands is slow.

"Most of the farm markets have been down a little bit, I'm not sure if it's due to the hot weather that people aren't out as much, or people are a little intimidated because of the virus, but the crowds definitely have been down," said Linda Marcinelli.

Linda Mancinelli is one of the orchard's owners.

She says the store was busy at the beginning of the pandemic, especially with the release of orchard's hard cider coinciding with the shutdown of liquor stores back in March, but now it's the opposite.

"You would think that people would come local and support local businesses. We consider ourselves almost like an open-air market. But not too much, we're not really busier than we would be any other July or August," Linda added.

Folks at Brace's Orchard tell Newswatch 16 they hope people come to visit them at their orchard store and at the farm markets because this is going to be a great year for peaches.

"It is a very good peach season right now. They have a lot of flavor, they are very juicy these earlier peaches," Linda explained. "And actually a drier year which it has been there's more flavor in the peach. Which, when you have a rainy or wet year the stone fruits will absorb the water and it dilutes the flavor a little bit. So actually a drier year, which it has been so far, it has more flavor in the fruit."

Linda says this will also be a good year for flavorful grapes.

She's hoping this will help bring local farmers across our region more business.

"So we'll see, hopefully as it gets cooler and people are more aware, but this is the height of the produce season for us," said Linda.