Farm's 'mascot' cat killed by trespasser

A businessman and his staff are grieving after the loss of their beloved cat "Boo."

After 15 years, it pains Larry O'malia to now go about his day without his trusted companion by his side. His cat Boo was well-known by all customers at Larry O'Malia's Farm and Greenhouses.

"They knew that Boo was part of our extended family, and I started my day every day with him, and I ended my day every day with him," said Larry O'Malia, owner of Larry O'Malia's Farm and Greenhouses.

Early Wednesday morning O'Malia says someone was trespassing in a car in his business parking lot in Plains Township before store Hours.

According to O'Malia, the car went to leave and hit Boo before driving away.

"When I got out here, and I saw Boo, he was in bad shape," said O'Malia

O'Malia took Boo to the Plains Animal Hospital shortly after he was hit by the unknown driver.

Knowing nothing could be done, he just wanted his beloved friend to pass away in peace.

"And I said I just need you guys to do me a favor, and they were very accommodating," said O'Malia.

Customers like Michelle Wolynec of Plains Township have shown nothing but support after hearing about the passing of the former store greeter.

"He was definitely a family member. That was the reason I came down here just to say hi to Boo. He was their mascot," said Wolynec.

O'Malia spoke with police but did not file charges due to no video or physical evidence.

A $200 reward is offered to anyone who has information.

"After we go through a grieving process, you know there may be another cat in the future, said O'Malia. "Usually, a cat finds you; you don't find it, so time will tell."

A memorial is set to be placed here in Boo's memory, and O'Malia is looking into making changes in the parking lot and also stopping trespassing during non-business hours.