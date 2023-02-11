Fans prep for Super Bowl in Luzerne County

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress spoke with football fans in Luzerne County about how they are preparing to cheer on their favorite teams from home.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Football fans are gearing up to stay home for Super Bowl 57.

"We're going to my dad's house to watch it with my brother and a handful of other people, he's hosting, so he's having burgers, hot dogs, beer, sausages, stuff like that," said Chris Prater, Shavertown.

Beer is on a lot of people's lists for Super Bowl parties. Wyoming Valley Beverage in Edwardsville is busy making sure the shelves are well stocked for fans coming in.

"Basically, you have to have your big-name domestics. You have to have your Coors Light, Miller Light, a lot of the time, you have to have sales, and different things have to be rearranged, like big displays like this," said Lenny Cardona, Wyoming Valley Beverage manager.

Manager Lenny Cordona says it's been a steady rush of people loading up on their favorite game day drinks, and he expects it to continue.

"There's always an influx, but especially with the Eagles playing, people are definitely coming out in droves. It's nice, it's nice to have a local team in there," added Cardona.

Shoppers at Wyoming Valley Beverage say the big game wouldn't be complete without a beer.

"You got it, you need beer," said Prater.

And you can't forget about the game day food. Grocery stores in Luzerne County were busy with people party prepping too.

"We're having family over, having a Kansas City obviously versus Philly party. Some of us are for Kansas City, some of us are for the Eagles, so I have representation for both in balloons, in napkins, and in food," said Jennifer Rodgers, Pittston.

For people like Jennifer Rodgers of Pittston, the menu for the party is centered around the teams.

"A Philly cheese steak bar versus a Kansas City barbecue," said Rodgers.

According the the National Retail Federation, spending on food, drinks, apparel, and decorations for Super Bowl parties is expected to reach $16.5 billion this year.