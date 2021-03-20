Fans back inside Mohegan Sun Arena

She's a season ticket holder, so is Johnathan Davis. Both got a call from the Penguins a few weeks ago. “They were just like 'Hey, we can allow fans back inside, what do you say?' and I was like 'Let's do it,'” said Davis of South Abington Township. Inside: capacity was limited to 15% — the roughly 1200 or so fans who got in mingled with cardboard cutouts. Most seats remained empty. Plexiglass partitions are up at the concession stands.

A wonderful feeling that has been missing. The Penguins have thousands of devoted fans who were forced to adapt when the arena went dark.



“We watched AHLTV, watched them on the internet on AHL.TV, not the same, not the same as being here, no sir,” said Brad Williamson of Jersey Shore.



Even the game itself wasn't the same.



The Penguins were originally scheduled to play their rivals, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, in this game, but the Phantoms had to pull out when they had a Covid outbreak of their own.



The league pivoted quickly - and the Syracuse Crunch traveled down I-81 for the big event.



But Syracuse was not an accommodating guest, the Crunch knocked off the Penguins in this one.



Fans will get more chances to see the home team here at Mohegan Sun Arena - the Pens have nine more home games between now and the end of the season.