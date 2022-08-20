Family searching for missing man in Luzerne County

49-year-old Brian Rogozinski was last seen on August 10 in West Nanticoke.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — Family and friends of 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski are desperately searching the West Nanticoke area after they say he left home and never returned.

"My sister had seen him crossing the bridge, she just so happened to see him because she lives over this way, and by the time she turned around to come back and pick him up, he was gone," explains Josh Rogozinski.

His brothers, Tim and Josh say Brian was last seen on August 10th around 7 p.m. walking along Route 11 toward Plymouth. Investigators say he was last seen wearing a lime green face mask, blue jeans, and no shirt.

"It's tough, it's tough. I am not going to lie to you. It's frustrating to not even have a starting point; we are just wandering around hoping we stumble upon him," said Tim Rogozinski.

"I'm just trying to focus on west Nanticoke, I can't get inside his way of thinking of knowing which way he went, but I would think he would come this way because we grew up here," said Josh.

The view from Skycam 16 shows just how much ground they have to cover. As the days tick by, the worry grows due to Brian's medical history.

"Very, very worried. You know he's been without his medications for over a week now," said Josh.

"He has a history of seizures, he's had epilepsy since he was a child, and I know he has a thyroid problem," explained Tim.

The family asks if anyone out there sees Brian, call 911 immediately.