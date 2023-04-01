'Please turn yourself in' - Family of Luzerne County shooting suspect speaking out

The family of the suspect is speaking out after a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Luzerne County. The suspect remains on the loose.

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — State police say Scott Oliver is charged with criminal homicide and is on the run.

He’s accused of shooting his girlfriend Tuesday night inside a home on Woodhaven Drive in Foster Township. That's between Freeland and White Haven.

On Wednesday, Newswatch 16 spoke with Oliver’s father and best friend.

State police say the shooting happened just before 7 Tuesday night on Woodhaven Drive in Foster Township. That's between Freeland and White Haven.

According to troopers, Scott Oliver shot his girlfriend Jessica Romano. She died at a hospital.

Oliver took off into the woods. A search has been ongoing ever since.

Oliver’s father lives right across the street from where the deadly shooting took place.

He tells Newswatch 16 that Oliver and Romano had only been together for about a year, and their relationship was always rocky.

He has a message for his son.

"Scott, if you can hear me, please turn yourself in, we don't want this to go bad. Please turn yourself in, Scott," said John Oliver.

"This is completely out of his character, there had to be something else that went on that no one else knows besides him," said Brandon Todd, a friend of Scott Oliver.

An arrest warrant is out for Scott Oliver on a charge of criminal homicide.

State police are asking the public if you do see Scott Oliver, do not approach and call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call State Police at Hazleton at 570-459- 3890.