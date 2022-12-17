Families take in free movie in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Luzerne County-based law firm, Hourigan, Kluger, and Quinn, brought back its annual free movie event on Saturday.
The F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre hosted the event.
There was live entertainment and free popcorn ahead of the presentation of the Disney hit "Encanto".
"It's the first time back since COVID. And it's been really nice to see people out having fun. The smile on some of these children's faces to be out to see the characters here. We have Olaf we have Bruno. It's really heartwarming to see them and that everyone can be on it together," said Don Ligorio of Hourigan, Kluger, and Quinn.
Kids under 12-years-old event went home with a gift following the movie in Wilkes-Barre.
