Fallen heroes remembered in Pittston

Communities in Luzerne County honored fallen heroes on Tuesday. A fire 29 years ago in Pittston killed two firefighters.

PITTSTON, Pa. — It was March 15th, 1993 when alarms rang out during the early morning hours for a blaze along North Main Street in Pittston.

Captain John Lombardo of the Pittston Fire department and foreman Lenny Insalaco of the West Pittston Fire department were among the firefighters who responded to the call.

As they investigated the source of the flames the floor below them collapsed.

Three monuments memorialize Lombardo and Insalaco.

There's one in downtown Pittston and another on Luzerne and Susquehanna avenues in West Pittston.

There is also the Firefighters Memorial Bridge which spans the Susquehanna River and connects the city with the borough.