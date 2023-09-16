Fall Pumpkin Festival returns to Luzerne County

LUZERNE, Pa. — Activities at the Fall Pumpkin Festival included bounce houses, food trucks, and dozens of vendors.
There was also live wood carving, free pumpkin decorating for the children, and street games.
"It's all the towns around here. We love to see the children the vendors turned out, you know, in mass for us. And like I said, we were very pleased that it turned out so great after being off for so long," said Joanna Martin, Luzerne Merchants Association.
This was a free event for these children and their families in Luzerne County.
