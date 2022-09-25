Fall festival in Duryea

Folks in one part of Luzerne County were taking advantage of the crisp fall weather and small businesses in the area.

DURYEA, Pa. — The Duryea Betterment Committee hosted their annual fall fest at the Germania Hose Company in Duryea.

There was something for everyone, with over 20 food and craft vendors across the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton area and special activities for kids.

Making the most of the first fall weekend, the Duryea Betterment Committee used this event to help expose fall products created by local businesses.

"I think everyone, we've all been struggling over the last couple years, so this is a great way for people to get out there. So many people don't know about these wonderful small businesses that people just do out of their own homes. It's awesome to get products and support small businesses," said Madeline Moss, Duryea Betterment Committee.

All proceeds from the festival will benefit Duryea's annual Christmas stroll.