Fall fest fundraiser benefits youth football team in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A fun fundraiser was held Saturday afternoon for a youth football league in Luzerne County.
Fall Fest kicked off earlier Saturday at the Eugene A. Mullay Park in Swoyersville.
There were games, kickball, and food all to raise money to buy gifts for the football players and cheerleaders who are graduating from the Swoyersville Sailors.
The team's season had to be canceled this year due to the pandemic.
The president of the club wanted to do something special for the team and get them all together one last time.
"I think now it is especially important to have these kinds of thing, cause many stuff is closed down, this is a way to go out and have that kind of fun, and we realize we do have to take the safety precautions so that everybody stays safe, but there are the kinds of things that people need to do, get out on a nice day and have a little fun and enjoyment," said Matthew Lutsey, President Swoyersville Sailor's cheer, and football.
A "basket of cheer" was also raffled off Saturday to benefit the Swoyersville Sailors in Luzerne County.