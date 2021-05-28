Facility for baseball team with special needs damaged

Police are looking at security cameras to determine who caused more than $500 in damage.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — "For someone to come in and do this just tears me up," Dan Mulhern said.

Newswatch 16 was here as Mulhern showed a Wilkes-Barre City police officer some of the damage left behind at the Challenger Little League team's facilities. Mulhern is the facilities manager, and his granddaughter plays on the team.

A bathroom door was damaged with dents. It was specially outfitted for people who use a wheelchair.

The team that plays here is made up of children who have special needs.

"Apparently, they tried to get into the restroom door, and they couldn't, so they just had apparently a hardball or two and just kept beating the door as if it was a pitching machine," Mulhern said.

He said the damage happened sometime between Wednesday or Thursday.

He also noticed the nearby handball wall is now littered with graffiti and foul language.

There are surveillance cameras on every side of the building, and police will be looking over that footage.

"I want that somebody to know we are watching. We have security cameras, and we are going to backdate them," Mulhern said.