Extra enforcement of employers in Luzerne County

30 municipalities are forming a code enforcement council in an attempt to protect workers.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Municipalities are teaming up in Luzerne County to begin stronger enforcement on businesses, making sure they are keeping employees safe.

This will especially involve industrial parks in the Hazleton area and in the Nanticoke area.

The team effort is calling it Regional Code Enforcement. It includes a team visiting these employers and inspecting the conditions there.

There will also be a website for employees to submit complaints and the crackdown for businesses not complying could be forcing them to shut down.

"I think our corporate partners are responding very well. We want to make sure that is across the board. if there are bad actors in our communities and industrial parks, we want to make sure they are held responsible," said State Senator John Yudichak, (I), 14th District.