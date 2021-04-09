Expo highlights local Black-owned businesses

PLAINS, Pa. — An event designed to spotlight Black-owned businesses in our area took place on Saturday in Luzerne County.
The Black-Owned Business Expo took place at Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre today.
Vendors included everything from bakeries to hair salons.
"To try and teach our families about like financial literacy, financial freedom so all of us coming together mean a lot, and we just went through a rough time with Covid so it's good that we could all be around each other," said Tyneshia Cullars with Creative Cullars.
About 70 businesses took part in the event in Luzerne County.