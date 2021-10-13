Homelessness awareness event held in Luzerne County

Keystone Mission held the Real Talk event to get people talking about homelessness.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's been a warm start to fall but colder weather is likely just weeks away and that has one man trying to raise awareness of people living without shelter in Luzerne County.

Justin Behrens is the Executive Director of Keystone Mission.

He spent Wednesday sitting outside at Wilkes Barre's Public Square.

The event is called Real Talk and it's all to get people talking about homelessness.

"By sitting out here for 24 hours we're hoping that the public will come out and they'll get a better understanding of what the homelessnesses are all about and at the same time we have a transformation center that we're building that we're hoping to get some funds for that will help us to keep the transformation center open," Behrens said.

Behrens is live streaming some of his discussions about homelessness on Keystone Mission's Facebook page.

He and some co-workers plan to be at Public Square through 3 p.m. on Thursday.

