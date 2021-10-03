Event honoring lives lost to COVID held in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes University held an event to honor the more than 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19.
The event was called Light The Night With Hope.
Dozens of luminaries were placed along the gateway of the campus.
A reflection was provided followed by a moment of silence to remember the lives lost during this pandemic.
"I think it's a very humbling thing to do. It keeps-It sets the mood, it sets the tone of how it should and it also shows respect for those we lost over the past year," said Kevin Long, Wilkes Senior.
The luminaries remained lit for the entire evening.