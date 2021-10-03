Event honoring lives lost to COVID held in Luzerne County

Dozens of luminaries were placed along the gateway of Wilkes University.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes University held an event to honor the more than 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19.

The event was called Light The Night With Hope.

Dozens of luminaries were placed along the gateway of the campus.

A reflection was provided followed by a moment of silence to remember the lives lost during this pandemic.

"I think it's a very humbling thing to do. It keeps-It sets the mood, it sets the tone of how it should and it also shows respect for those we lost over the past year," said Kevin Long, Wilkes Senior.