Enjoying the sunshine on MLK Day

Parks and trails were busy on this holiday Monday in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Gary Polinchak of Hanover Township says he doesn't need the sunshine as a reason to head out to Nesbitt Park in Wilkes-Barre for some disc golf.

"We just like playing. We play every week and rain or shine. We play in the snow, the rain, everything," explained Polinchak.

But he says throwing the disc around in the wintertime on a sunny day has its advantages.

"No bugs. That's the biggest thing because by the river here, sometimes you get a lot of gnats and stuff. So that's a plus. I don't know. I just like it. It's nice fresh air when it's cold out. I don't mind the cold," added Polinchak.

Clear skies make it easy to watch the planes come in at the Wyoming Valley Airport along the levee trail in Wyoming. It's a favorite activity of our new friend Jack, among other things.

"He loves exercise. He loves being outdoors. We put them in our yard and he'll sit out there for an hour sometimes, so he really likes it," explained his owner Anna Tighe of Scranton.

That makes them the perfect pair.

"I love this weather. Yeah, I'm a winter person, so I enjoy it," she added.

Joseph Kastelepa has a similar, but different mindset.

"It doesn't get cold in the Marine Corps, so it's beautiful," he said. "Every day is nice."

He and his dog Maxie are out here every day; the sunshine and above-average temperatures are just an added bonus.