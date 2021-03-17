Eligible Gerrity's workers to receive vaccine

The local grocery store chain is making sure its employees who are eligible are getting vaccines.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Tammi Royce has worked for Gerrity's for 13 years. She says a year ago when the pandemic started, a lot was going through her mind.

"When is this going to end? We only thought two weeks. We didn't think it would be a year later. I mean, we put in 12, 13 hours. We were right there from day one, and we're still there now," Royce said.

And it hasn't been easy.

"At home, it was nerve-racking because you're working and then you're thinking, 'Oh, my God, am I going to bring this home to my family? Am I going to bring this home to whoever?' I mean, we didn't see family for like everybody else. I mean, I would come home, and I would tell my mother, 'Stay away from me till I take my shower. Don't touch anything in my room until we know what we're going through.'"

Royce is breathing a sigh of relief as Gerrity's is offering vaccines to employees eligible under state guidelines.

"I definitely want to give Dr. Gernhardt had a lot of credit. He's the one that came to me about it, but it's such a relief to know that we're finally coming out of this, and it's a relief for me to know that the people who are here on the frontlines, who are in harm's way every day are going to be protected," said Gerrity's co-owner Joe Fasula.

After Gerrity's employees book their appointments, Fasula says they opened up other available appointments to family members of employees, also in phase 1A who couldn't get an appointment elsewhere.

"A lot of them are frustrated because even though they're eligible under phase 1A, they're calling around, and they can't get them there. All the providers are just filled up," Fasula said.

"It's a relief. Maybe things hopefully it'll be back to normal now somewhat," Royce said.