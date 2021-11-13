Elementary school in Luzerne County closed due to COVID-19 cases

Officials say the closure only affects the elementary school, all other schools in the district will continue with in-person learning.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — An elementary school in Luzerne County will close after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Crestwood School District's Facebook, the state health department informed officials that Rice Elementary needed to close.

Good afternoon, We have just been informed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, that we need to close Rice... Posted by Crestwood School District - Comets on Friday, November 12, 2021

Students at Rice Elementary will learn virtually from November 15 to November 22.