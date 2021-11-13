x
Luzerne County

Elementary school in Luzerne County closed due to COVID-19 cases

Officials say the closure only affects the elementary school, all other schools in the district will continue with in-person learning.
MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — An elementary school in Luzerne County will close after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Crestwood School District's Facebook, the state health department informed officials that Rice Elementary needed to close.

Posted by Crestwood School District - Comets on Friday, November 12, 2021

District officials say the closure only involves Rice Elementary; all other schools will continue in-person learning.

Students at Rice Elementary will learn virtually from November 15 to November 22. 

