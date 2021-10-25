Electronics recycling event in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Have any old electronics lying around the house?
If you live in Wilkes-Barre you can recycle them this week.
We stopped by the city's public works facility on Conyngham Avenue Monday afternoon.
Officials hosted a drive-thru electronics recycling event.
Residents of the Diamond City could get rid of all sorts of items for free.
Larger items like TV's could also be recycled for a fee.
If you were not able to recycle your electronics Monday another event will be held from 9 to noon on Thursday at the public works facility in Wilkes-Barre.