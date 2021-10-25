Electronics recycling event in Wilkes-Barre

Officials in the Diamond City hosted a drive-thru electronics recycling event Monday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Have any old electronics lying around the house?

If you live in Wilkes-Barre you can recycle them this week.

We stopped by the city's public works facility on Conyngham Avenue Monday afternoon.

Officials hosted a drive-thru electronics recycling event.

Residents of the Diamond City could get rid of all sorts of items for free.

Larger items like TV's could also be recycled for a fee.