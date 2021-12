The fire started around 4:30 p.m. in Exeter.

EXETER, Pa. — An electrical fire damaged a home in Luzerne County on Saturday.

Officials say an electrical fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. at a home along Susquehanna Avenue in Exeter.

The family was home at the time but made it out safely.

Fire crews had to knock out a window to contain the flames in Luzerne County.