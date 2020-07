Flames were spotted coming out of an electrical box at Brick and Stones Supply.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — An electrical fire caused minor damage to a building but knocked out power to some people in Luzerne County.

A neighbor noticed flames shooting out of an electrical box at Brick and Stones Supply around 5 p.m.

The fire burned itself out, however, it blew a transformer and some people in the neighborhood did not have power.