Election preparations underway in Luzerne County

The spotlight is on Luzerne County for several reasons for this year's election.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Election Day is a month away and workers are putting in long hours prepping for it.

The national spotlight fell on Luzerne County during the last presidential election.

This time around, it is expected to play a key role, too.

"The eyes of the world are on Pennsylvania. If Michigan goes one way, Wisconsin goes another way, Pennsylvania will come out to play, PA will be a battleground state and I think Luzerne County will be a big part of whatever decision is and we just want to make sure we have a fair and safe election," said Luzerne County Manager David Pedri.

State and federal officials are investigating what happened in Luzerne County recently when more than half a dozen ballots were found in the trash, from members of the military or citizens overseas.

County manager Pedri said there are safeguards in place to keep that from happening again, but he also said there is still a lot to prep before the big day.

“Will we have enough poll workers, what’s it look like and obviously provide sanitization, how often do we clean those things? How often do we provide masks? What if someone comes in and refuses to wear a mask? Do we kick them out? The answer is no, of course not.”

During the primary in June, polling places here in Luzerne County were consolidated to bigger spaces, like they were in other counties.

For the general election, that will change.

“We are now in a position where we can move those polling places back to where they were before so we are going to have 144 polling places across Luzerne county but each of those polling places needs to be manned by poll workers.”

Pedri said the mail-in ballot applications are right now being processed and mailed.

He calls now the most crucial time in getting ready for this election.