Election board fails to certify Luzerne County election

The vote by the board was 2 - 2, with one abstention on whether to certify the general election three weeks ago. It's unclear what happens next.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The process of certifying the general election in Luzerne County led to heavy criticism at an election board meeting on Monday morning. Monday is the deadline to certify the election.

The public meeting was held inside the county council chambers in the Luzerne County Courthouse.

More than a dozen voters and volunteers urged against certifying the election for several reasons, including the shortage of ballot paper, the inability for people to vote, misspellings on ballots, voters being turned away, and a lack of privacy for voters.

Only two speakers spoke in favor of certifying the election.

Two Democratic members of the board voted to certify the election. Two Republican members voted against it, and one Democrat member abstained.

It is unclear what happens next. Some members believe the state might have to get involved to clear up the matter.

A judge ruled that polling places remain open on Election Day after numerous locations ran out of paper necessary for voters to cast ballots.

A day later, the Luzerne County Manager announced plans to resign.