Elderly couple scammed out of thousands of dollars

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An elderly couple from Luzerne County was scammed out of $16,000.
Police say the couple received a call from a man saying he was a lawyer representing their grandson, who was arrested and needed bail money.
Christopher Mauricio came to the couple's home in Jackson Township and took the money in cash.
The victims later called the grandson and found he was not arrested.
Mauricio is charged with theft by deception and related charges.
