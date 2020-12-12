Eggnog festival takes place in Luzerne County

Proceeds from the festival will benefit chemotherapy patients in the Hazleton area.

It wouldn't be the holidays without a little eggnog.

Milkhouse Creamery near Drums celebrated the season on Saturday with an eggnog festival.

People came out to the creamery along Pecora Road for eggnog, local crafters, candy, and even food trucks.

Organizers say many local farms in the area have a signature event, and they are hoping the eggnog festival can be theirs.

"It was a really loved item in the whole area. And I think if not missed the most sorely by us but missed by everybody around. That was one of the most exciting things this year was to bottle our family's eggnog recipe again and we wanted to celebrate it in some way," said Erik Maselkevich, an employee of Milkhouse Creamery.