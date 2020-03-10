Community fights to save Luzerne county VFW

To try and help keep the VFW open a Poker Run and benefit was held Saturday.

KINGSTON, Pa. — For 100 years the Kingston VFW Post 283, has welcomed members to its social club and helped the community and its veterans.

But this year, the post may have to close its doors because of the coronavirus.

"The rules keep changing and stuff were not really open because we don't have a full kitchen, so the bills keep coming in and we aren't making money," Terry Acker, Post 283 Post Master said.

So to try to help the post keep its doors open, a Poker Run and benefit was held.

More than 50 bikers hit the road for an afternoon ride after they met back at the VFW for food, music, and raffles.

Those who attended believe keeping the VFW open is not only in the best interest of the community but for its veterans.

"They sign a blank check to our government to our county willing to put there lives on the line for all of us and our freedoms and when they need help all of us should come together and help them with whatever they need," Yvonne Ricotta, from Kingston, said.

In 1950 Post 283 was the largest VFW in the world with over 4-thousand members here in Kingston. But today that number has drastically dropped with only about 600 members.

"It's a little slow getting new members a lot of the young guys nowadays don't wanna do it and you gotta give credit to a lot of these places because we need the membership to keep up with a lot of the stuff we do for the current soldiers," Acker said.

The Kingston VFW has so much history and memories. Members-only hopes that the organization sticks around to make more.

"It's a piece of history. I can't see this post go anywhere, they bought this building in the 1920s. It used to be a Studebaker dealership and it's been here since then as an active VFW post," Chuck Pavlick, Post 283 Quarter Master