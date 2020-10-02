Family seeking answers after Edwardsville man dies

State police were called to the home on Short Street in Edwardsville early Sunday morning.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A death investigation is underway in Luzerne County after police say a man died following a fight at a home in Edwardsville.

William Ramm, 45, of Hanover Township, died after his wife tells us he was defending her honor at a game night with a group of people. Friends and family are now trying to cope with the sudden loss.

"I doubt he meant to do it, but I just want him to know that he took my everything," said the victim's daughter Gillian Ramm.

Family and friends are leaning on each other after the sudden death of William Ramm, a volunteer firefighter who police say died following a fight with another man at a home in Edwardsville.

"My heart breaks for them. He was a good father, a good husband, a good granddaddy, a good brother-in-law. He loved everybody. He didn't deserve this. It's very hard, it's hard for all of us," said Sharon Smith, the victim's sister in law.

State police were called to a home on Short Street in Edwardsville early Sunday morning. Ramm's family says a fight broke out when a party guest got aggressive with Ramm's wife and he stepped in to defend her.

His family says the game night turned tragic and now they're trying to cope with the loss.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses associated with his death.

"Upstanding member of the community, and just, he was there for everybody. If anybody needed a helping hand or a kind word of encouragement, he was always there. Fun-loving guy and it's just a shame that his life got cut short," said Ramm's friend Kevin Leno.